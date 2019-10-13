Australian Finance Group (ASX:AFG) Shares Up 5.7%

Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX:AFG)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$2.40 ($1.70) and last traded at A$2.40 ($1.70), 211,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.27 ($1.61).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.62.

In other news, insider Brett McKeon acquired 240,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$528,968.00 ($375,154.61).

