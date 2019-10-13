Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,161 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Cathay General Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $108,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $122,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $123,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,990.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $129,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

CATY opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

