Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,578,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $5,917,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 72,038 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 60,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $166,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $824,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.