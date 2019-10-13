Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth $1,424,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 48.3% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 19th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

SGEN opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.45. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 1.95. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $88.20.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $2,348,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,859 shares of company stock valued at $15,109,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.