Atria Investments LLC Buys 265 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 70,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 66,948 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 29,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 579,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,830,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.3215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

