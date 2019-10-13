Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 30th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Currently, 21.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $43.94.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $47,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at $783,552.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

