Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.42. Astec Industries posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASTE. Sidoti began coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $30.33 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $51.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $665.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.21.

In related news, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,212. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen C. Anderson acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $61,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 208.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 14.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 125.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

