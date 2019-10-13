AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Up 1,482.5% in September

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,800 shares, a growth of 1,482.5% from the August 30th total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 423,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE AMK opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AMK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other AssetMark Financial news, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Huatai sold 8,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $167,131,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

