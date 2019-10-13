ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) PT Set at $12.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARQL has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on ArQule in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised ArQule from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Swann set a $12.00 price target on ArQule and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ArQule currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.34 million, a PE ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.54 and a quick ratio of 12.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. ArQule has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 349.34%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ArQule by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,856,000 after buying an additional 480,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ArQule by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,635,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,051,000 after buying an additional 314,378 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,597,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in ArQule by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,755,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after buying an additional 1,353,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ArQule during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,876,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

