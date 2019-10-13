Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) Short Interest Update

Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the August 30th total of 318,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Arotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $863,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arotech by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arotech by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arotech by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 101,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arotech by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 58,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARTX opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. Arotech has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. Arotech had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arotech will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARTX. ValuEngine raised Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Arotech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley set a $4.50 price objective on Arotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Arotech

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

