Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 539,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $99,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,723.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,425 shares of company stock worth $247,289 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARCC opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.59. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.