Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Update

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the August 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 21.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $116.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $195,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $195,844. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 40.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.38. Arch Coal has a twelve month low of $68.63 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $570.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

