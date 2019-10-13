AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $193,000 Position in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,606 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 69.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLH opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. William Lyon Homes has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $752.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.30.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $465.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. William Lyon Homes’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

WLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. William Lyon Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

