AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 78,985 Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,985 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MDC Partners worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Lorber David A boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lorber David A now owns 92,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCA opened at $2.69 on Friday. MDC Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.13 million for the quarter.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

