AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,642 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 59,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,111,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 372,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

CASI opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,086.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $620,000 in the last 90 days. 24.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

