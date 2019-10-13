AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 26.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 793,812.1% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 261,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 261,958 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 78.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the second quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 1,716.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 98,150 shares during the period. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suzano alerts:

Shares of SUZ opened at $8.60 on Friday. Suzano S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Suzano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.