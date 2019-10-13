AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $151,000 in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,807,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,090 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 258.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 617,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 445,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 89.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 232,855 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the second quarter worth $1,407,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 65.4% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 553,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 218,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.32 on Friday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.47 million.

RLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $7.00 price target on Radiant Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

