Anglo Pacific Group’s (APF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 226 ($2.95) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 232.50 ($3.04).

Shares of LON APF opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 194.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 198.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $366.57 million and a PE ratio of 7.95. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1 year low of GBX 127 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 229 ($2.99).

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Robert Stan acquired 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £29,280 ($38,259.51). Also, insider Michael Blyth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £14,325 ($18,718.15).

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

