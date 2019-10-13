AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Update

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Kevin J. Gould sold 13,650 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $292,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,860,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,773,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,847 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 129,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $548.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

