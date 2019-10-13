AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on AnaptysBio from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 162,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 66,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 242,187 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 218,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $35.05 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $892.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. AnaptysBio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

