Analyzing Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) & TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

This table compares Bank Ozk and TowneBank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Ozk $1.21 billion 2.93 $417.11 million $3.24 8.48 TowneBank $613.42 million 3.23 $133.79 million $1.98 13.90

Bank Ozk has higher revenue and earnings than TowneBank. Bank Ozk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Ozk and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Ozk 32.47% 10.72% 1.82% TowneBank 21.63% 9.06% 1.23%

Dividends

Bank Ozk pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bank Ozk pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Bank Ozk is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Bank Ozk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank Ozk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bank Ozk has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bank Ozk and TowneBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Ozk 0 8 3 0 2.27 TowneBank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bank Ozk currently has a consensus target price of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.65%. TowneBank has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.34%. Given Bank Ozk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank Ozk is more favorable than TowneBank.

Summary

Bank Ozk beats TowneBank on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. Its loan products include loans secured by residential 1-4 family, non-farm/non-residential, agricultural, construction/land development, multifamily residential properties, and other land loans; small business and consumer loans; indirect consumer marine and RV loans; small business administration, farm service agency, and USDA guaranteed loans; commercial and industrial loans; and loans to businesses or individuals engages in the production of timber, poultry, livestock, or crops. The company also ACH, wire transfer, zero balance accounts, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, investment sweep accounts, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services. In addition, it provides personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and retirement accounts; and trustee, paying agent and registered transfer agent services, and other incidental services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone banking; electronic bill pay and mobile deposits; debit cards; safe deposit boxes; investment securities services; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions, as well as real estate development and corporate aircraft businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 251 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, cash management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, travel, and vehicle insurance services; medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 27, 2019, it operated 41 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.