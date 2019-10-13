Analysts Set Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target at C$9.25

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAY.A. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Stingray Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

RAY.A stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.22. The company had a trading volume of 117,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.69. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.74 million and a PE ratio of -118.36.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

