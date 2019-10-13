Analysts Expect Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neurotrope’s earnings. Neurotrope posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurotrope will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neurotrope.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group downgraded Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurotrope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NTRP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,286. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.17. Neurotrope has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurotrope by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurotrope by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 229,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neurotrope by 45.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurotrope by 144.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neurotrope by 46.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

