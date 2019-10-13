Analysts Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.85 Million

Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce sales of $25.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $27.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $104.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.44 million to $108.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $256.70 million, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $772.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share.

NKTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cfra set a $35.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $42,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,070,354.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,553,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,201 shares of company stock worth $2,610,340. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NKTR opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

