Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 402.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 42.5% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.41.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $200.80 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.53 and a 200-day moving average of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

