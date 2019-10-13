AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMC. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 1,038.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

AMC stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 615.38%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

