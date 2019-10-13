Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 78.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 67,825 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACH opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

