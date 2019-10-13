Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 157.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 509,767 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $69,193.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,886.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $716,806. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $31.32 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

