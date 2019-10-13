Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the August 30th total of 63,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of AESE stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

