Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.13

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and traded as high as $12.25. Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 87,062 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.82.

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

