Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 35.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Allergan by 4.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 43.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 172.4% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 14.7% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGN stock opened at $169.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $192.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

AGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Allergan to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

