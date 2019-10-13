Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

ATI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.72.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,470.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $222,680. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 35.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 992.3% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.