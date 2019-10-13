Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.00 and traded as high as $30.40. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 707 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANCUF shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

