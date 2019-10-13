Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Down 42.0% in September

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the August 30th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $353.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.82. The company has a quick ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.38. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $295.75 and a 12 month high of $394.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alexander’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Alexander’s by 20.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alexander’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alexander’s by 95.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Alexander’s by 188.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Alexander’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

