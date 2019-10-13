Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.36.

ALK opened at $66.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $269,648.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $522,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

