Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.45

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.42. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

Get Akers Biosciences alerts:

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Akers Biosciences had a negative net margin of 451.33% and a negative return on equity of 151.31%.

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Akers Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akers Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.