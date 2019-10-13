Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKAM. Guggenheim cut Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 price objective on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $281,278.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,796.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,864 shares of company stock worth $868,021. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

