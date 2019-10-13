Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €11.00 by Barclays

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) received a €11.00 ($12.79) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Independent Research set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.91 ($12.69).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €8.88 ($10.33) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.16. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 52 week high of €12.10 ($14.06).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

