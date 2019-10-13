Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AIRYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Air China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Air China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Air China alerts:

OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Air China has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.