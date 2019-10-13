Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 30th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ALRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

In related news, SVP Kathryn Gregory bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von bought 113,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $110,882.10. Insiders bought 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $207,650 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 179.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.33% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

