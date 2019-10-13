Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 30th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ALRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.
In related news, SVP Kathryn Gregory bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von bought 113,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $110,882.10. Insiders bought 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $207,650 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aileron Therapeutics
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.
Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.