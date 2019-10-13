Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 43.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $44.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

