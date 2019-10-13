Aggreko (LON:AGK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $808.54

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $808.54 and traded as high as $799.00. Aggreko shares last traded at $794.40, with a volume of 627,834 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 822.50 ($10.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 804.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 808.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of GBX 9.38 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Aggreko’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

About Aggreko (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

