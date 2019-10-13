African Gold Limited (ASX:A1G) Insider Purchases A$10,050.00 in Stock

African Gold Limited (ASX:A1G) insider Tolga Kumova acquired 50,000 shares of African Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$10,050.00 ($7,127.66).

Shares of African Gold stock opened at A$0.23 ($0.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20.

About African Gold

African Gold Limited acquires, explores for, evaluates, and exploits mineral resource projects in Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Agboville Gold Project comprising 1400 square kilometers of area located in Cote d'Ivoire, Abidjan. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

