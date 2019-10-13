Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) Shares Up 2%

Adventus Zinc Corp (CVE:ADZN)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02, 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 71,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Adventus Zinc and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85.

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

