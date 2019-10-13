Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.31

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 3053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.86% and a positive return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,583.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll bought 85,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,684,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,462,193 shares of company stock worth $73,912,528. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 13,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 190,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 745,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

