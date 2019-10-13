adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €290.00 by Baader Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADS. Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €268.67 ($312.40).

Shares of ADS opened at €280.20 ($325.81) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €272.60 and its 200-day moving average is €259.96. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

