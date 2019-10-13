ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Update

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 30th total of 50,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other news, Director Donna M. Newell acquired 716 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,847.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 807 shares of company stock worth $29,076 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 6.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ACNB has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $41.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACNB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

