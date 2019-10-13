ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,656 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $72,562,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,699,000 after buying an additional 503,630 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $16,357,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 69.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 927,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after buying an additional 378,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 21.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,863,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,008,000 after buying an additional 334,511 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.29. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $35.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $297.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

