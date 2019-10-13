Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,403,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals worth $30,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

ACHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of ACHN opened at $3.63 on Friday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

