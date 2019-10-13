Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the August 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 588,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 12,500 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $32,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,780 shares in the company, valued at $305,963.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 18,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $49,022.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $78,170. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Accuray by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,199,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $237.04 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.94. Accuray has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.09 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ARAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on Accuray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.47.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

